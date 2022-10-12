Digital-License-plate-Reviver

The new digital license plates now available in California will cost $19.95 per month for the battery-powered version, or $215.40 a year for a four-year agreement. Wired plates would cost $24.95 a month for a two-year agreement or $275.40 per year. The devices include safety features and tracking technology that can be disabled by vehicle owners who have privacy concerns.

 Reviver Press Release

In a move that would make Mark Zuckerberg and the Metaverse jealous, digital license plates will soon hit California’s roads.

The hitch is that motorists will have to pay up to $275 per year for the high-tech tags.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

jsalazar@sfexaminer.com

@jamesbewriting