The new digital license plates now available in California will cost $19.95 per month for the battery-powered version, or $215.40 a year for a four-year agreement. Wired plates would cost $24.95 a month for a two-year agreement or $275.40 per year. The devices include safety features and tracking technology that can be disabled by vehicle owners who have privacy concerns.
In a move that would make Mark Zuckerberg and the Metaverse jealous, digital license plates will soon hit California’s roads.
The hitch is that motorists will have to pay up to $275 per year for the high-tech tags.
Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation Sept. 29 that allows California motorists to replace their traditional metal license plates with mounted digital plates.
Assemblymember Lori Wilson, the bill’s author, said that “AB 984 strikes a necessary balance between innovation and privacy while digitizing the only thing on our cars today that remain antiquated, license plates.”
The digital plates offer consumers a choice between battery-powered and wired models. Unlike regular plates, for which registration is paid upfront for either one or two years, drivers can choose to pay for their digital plates on a monthly or annual basis.
Monthly rates for battery-powered plates start at $19.95, or $215.40 a year for a four-year agreement. Wired plates would cost $24.95 a month for a two-year agreement or $275.40 annually. Drivers will still have to pay vehicle registration fees.
Drivers would have to buy their plates through Reviver, a company based in Granite Bay that manufactures and distributes the new plates. A purchase comes with the option of self-installing the new plates or paying an additional $150 for professional installation.
“Californians are known to be early adopters of emerging innovative technologies. We welcome new opportunities to automate and integrate as many parts of our lives as possible,” said Neville Boston, Reviver co-founder and chief strategy officer.