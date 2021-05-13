Ashley and Michelle Monterrosa hold a photo of their brother Sean Monterrosa, who was killed by a Vallejo police officer early Tuesday morning, as they are comforted at a memorial rally at the 24th Street Mission BART plaza on Friday, June 5, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Ashley and Michelle Monterrosa hold a photo of their brother Sean Monterrosa, who was killed by a Vallejo police officer early Tuesday morning, as they are comforted at a memorial rally at the 24th Street Mission BART plaza on Friday, June 5, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

State Department of Justice to investigate Sean Monterrosa shooting by Vallejo police

Attorney General Rob Bonta steps in after Solano County DA declines case

The California Department of Justice will conduct an independent review of the fatal shooting of Sean Monterrosa, a San Francisco man killed last year by Vallejo police officers, to determine if criminal charges are warranted, state Attorney General Rob Bonta announced Thursday.

Monterrosa, 22, was shot on June 2 outside a Vallejo Walgreens where officers had responded to reports of looting during demonstrations following the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis. Body camera video released after the shooting showed that he was kneeling when a detective opened fire through the windshield from the back seat of an unmarked truck.

Police have said the detective, an 18-year veteran of the department, opened fire because he believed Monterrosa was reaching for the butt of a handgun near his waistband. After the shooting, officers discovered he had a 15-inch hammer in the front pocket of his sweatshirt but no firearm.

Monterrosa’s family has been vocal about the shooting and pressured former state Attorney General Xavier Becerra for an investigation. In a San Francisco Examiner opinion piece, sisters Michelle and Ashley Monterrosa said Bonta’s appointment as attorney general had brought new hope to the family.

Michelle and Ashley Monterrosa speak at a Vigil for Democracy rally at the Golden Gate Bridge on November 7, 2020 in San Francisco, California.(Chris Victorio | Special to SFMC).

Michelle and Ashley Monterrosa speak at a Vigil for Democracy rally at the Golden Gate Bridge on November 7, 2020 in San Francisco, California.(Chris Victorio | Special to SFMC).

“While Bonta will not be able to bring back the years we should have had with our brother, our hope is that as attorney general, Bonta will bring our family justice and strive for a better track record of justice and accountability,” the sisters wrote.

Typically, county district attorney’s review police shootings to determine if criminal charges should be filed. However, Solano County District Attorney Krishna Abrams has recused herself and her office from investigating the shooting deaths of both Monterrosa and Willie McCoy, another man killed by Vallejo police in 2019.

“Without accountability, there is no justice,” Bonta said in a statement.“It’s past time Sean Monterrosa’s family, the community, and the people of Vallejo get some answers. They deserve to know where the case stands. Instead, they’ve been met with silence. It’s time for that to change; it’s time for action.”

Local authorities completed an investigation into Monterrosa’s shooting on March 10, 2021, and submitted it to Abrams’ office for review. Abrams then attempted to deliver the file to the state Department of Justice “without invitation or notice,” and offered no evidence that it had a conflict or other issue that prevented it from evaluating the case, according to Bonta’s office.

“Seeing the failure of the District Attorney to fulfill this important responsibility, my office will review the case to ensure a fair, thorough, and transparent process is completed,” Bonta said. “This is the right thing to do and I will go where the facts lead. Rebuilding trust in our institutions starts with the actions of each and every one of us. If there has been wrongdoing, we will bring it to light.”

Starting July 1 this year, the state Department of Justice will gain the ability to take over investigations of police shootings of unarmed civilians as a result of the passage of Assembly Bill 1506. Department officials estimate they may need to handle as many as 40 such investigations across the state each year.

The California Department of Justice is also conducting an ongoing, separate civil review of the Vallejo Police Department’s policies and practices.

Bay Area NewsCrimesan francisco news

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.
Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/
Previous story
Chief Scott issues rare apology to man shot by SF police
Next story
BART bumps up service restoration to August 30, offers fare discounts

Just Posted

San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott leaves the scene of an officer-involved shooting at Brannan Street and Jack London Alley in the South Park area on Friday, May 7, 2021. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Chief Scott issues rare apology to man shot by SF police

San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott issued a rare apology Thursday to… Continue reading

Despite the pandemic, San Francisco has ended the fiscal year with a budget surplus. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Better than expected tax revenues leave city with $157.3M surplus for this year

As the fiscal year nears an end and Mayor London Breed prepares… Continue reading

Passengers board a BART train bound for the San Francisco Airport at Powell Street station. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
BART bumps up service restoration to August 30, offers fare discounts

Rail agency breaks pandemic ridership records, prepares to welcome more passengers

Ashley and Michelle Monterrosa hold a photo of their brother Sean Monterrosa, who was killed by a Vallejo police officer early Tuesday morning, as they are comforted at a memorial rally at the 24th Street Mission BART plaza on Friday, June 5, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
State Department of Justice to investigate Sean Monterrosa shooting by Vallejo police

Attorney General Rob Bonta steps in after Solano County DA declines case

Gov. Gavin Newsom, show here speaking at the City College of San Francisco mass vaccination site in April, faces a recall election due to anger on the right over his handling of the pandemic, among other issues. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Why Gavin Newsom’s popularity could work against him in the recall election

Top pollster: ‘We’re not seeing the Democrats engaged in this election. And that may be a problem…’

Most Read