State approves SF’s plan to reopen tattoo parlors, bars, salons, zoos and museums

The San Francisco Zoo and businesses including bars and hair and nail salons will be allowed to reopen on Monday after state officials granted a variance allowing San Francisco to open earlier than state guidelines. (Shutterstock)

San Francisco got the official word from the state Thursday that they can reopen more types of businsses beginning Monday.

The City previously announced earlier this week they had applied for a variance with the California Department of Public Health to open at a more aggressive timeline then the state’s guidelines.

That means that come Monday, hair salons, barber shops, nail salons, massage establishments, tattoo studios, outdoor bars, outdoor museums and zoos can reopen, although they must follow certain safety measures.

“We are grateful for the state’s recognition that San Francisco has been slowing the spread of coronavirus and currently is ready to manage a possible surge in cases,” Dr. Grant Colfax, head of the Department of Public Health said.

Colfax added that “to avoid an increase in cases and hospitalizations beyond what we can handle, we must all continue to wear face coverings, stay 6 feet apart, stay home if sick, and wash hands frequently so we can continue reopening our city.”







