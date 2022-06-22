A Palo Alto startup that lets speakers change their accents in real-time using artificial intelligence has pulled in $32 million from venture capitalists, including the venture capital investment arm of Google parent company Alphabet.
The company, Sanas, is targeting customer care centers, where employees can struggle to communicate with customers in other countries. Sanas’ software would allow a non-native English speaker to speak, in real-time, with one of several American or English accents.
In a new partnership, the multinational outsourcing company Alorica will use the tech with its 100,000 employees, the companies say.
“The big goal is to build a world where people have control over their voices the way they can control their image on Instagram. It does the exact same thing, but it does it for voice, which is arguably a more compelling form of digital communication than images,” says Maxim Serebryakov, the CEO of Sanas. The 40-person company has offices in Palo Alto and Bangalore, India.
Is covering up an employee’s accent an ethical issue? The sensitive subject was explored by the University of San Francisco Law Review.
“Our accents are our identity, and as an international team, we understand that,” the company says on its website. Serebryakov, a native of Russia, says 80%-90% of the company is immigrants. “The nature of this product can be perceived as controversial,” Serebryakov says.
San Francisco attorney Qiaojing Ella Zheng, an expert in immigration and discrimination at the law firm Sanford Heisler Sharp, says Sanas “might actually help address discrimination issues.”
Zheng is familiar with Sanas’ business, and says employees who might have been discriminated against because of their accents might get better treatment from an employer because Sanas addresses that issue.
That’s the goal, says Serebryakov. “We want to provide people with control over their voice, over the way they communicate in the workplace.” The company’s motto is “Your voice, your choice.”
The company is helping people change their voice in real-time. Could that be misused?
“It’s really important to us to make sure that we never deploy in a scam call center or never deploy with someone with malicious intent,” Serebryakov says. He says the implementation of the software is gradual and often done in concert with the customer company that uses the call center.
The startup says it takes ethical considerations seriously, and has “open-sourced an ethical code that we hope guides the future of voice software,” which will be spelled out on their website soon.
Sanas was founded by Serebryakov and another Stanford student working in the university’s Artificial Intelligence Lab, and has pulled in AI tech veterans in other top roles.
The funding round was led by the New York VC firm Insight Partners – investors in DocuSign, Twitter and Nextdoor. GV, formerly Google Ventures, also took part.