Stanford shifts classes to online in response to coronavirus

Stanford University Provost Persis Drell said in a letter Fridaythat beginning Monday, classes at the university will move to online formats

No in-person classes will be held at Stanford for the rest of the winter quarter. (Courtesy photo)

Stanford University Provost Persis Drell said in a letter Fridaythat beginning Monday, classes at the university will move to online formats and will not meet in person for the final two weeks of the winter quarter.

The move is part of the university’s response to the COVID-19 virus, also known as the novel coronavirus.

Where feasible, the university will be moving classes to online formats in place of in-person instruction, Drell said.

Also on Friday, Drell confirmed two undergraduate students at the university were in self-isolation after possible exposure to COVID-19.

As of Friday, the students were not displaying symptoms of the virus but were tested at Stanford Health Care, according to Drell. Several large-group events at the university are also being adjusted or canceled.

For more information on Stanford University’s response to COVID-19, visit https://healthalerts.stanford.edu/.

Bay Area News

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.

Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/