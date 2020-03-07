Stanford moves classes online due to coronavirus

Stanford University Provost Persis Drell said in a letter Friday that beginning Monday, classes at the university will move to online formats and will not meet in person for the final two weeks of the winter quarter.

The move is part of the university’s response to the COVID-19 virus, also known as the novel coronavirus. Where feasible, the university will be moving classes to online formats in place of in-person instruction, Drell said.

Also on Friday, Drell confirmed two undergraduate students at the university were in self-isolation after possible exposure to COVID-19.

As of Friday, the students were not displaying symptoms of the virus but were tested at Stanford Health Care, according to Drell.

Several large-group events at the university are also being adjusted or canceled.

For more information on Stanford University’s response to COVID-19, visit https://healthalerts.stanford.edu/

