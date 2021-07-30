SPCA offering free adoptions for older animals, heavier dogs

San Francisco SPCA is offering free adoptions through Aug. 15 for cats and dogs over 7 years old and dogs 30 pounds or heavier. (Courtesy SPCA)

The San Francisco SPCA is offering free adoptions through Aug. 15 for all cats and dogs over 7 years old and all dogs 30 pounds or heavier as part of a recently launched “Summer of Love” promotion.

SPCA officials say senior animals and larger dogs can have a hard time being adopted. All animals offered by the SPCA are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and go through medical and behavioral screenings before being adopted.

The SF SPCA’s Adoption Center is currently only open by appointment. More information about how to adopt an animal from the organization can be found at sfspca.org/adoptions/how-to-adopt/. — Bay City News

