San Francisco SPCA is offering free adoptions through Aug. 15 for cats and dogs over 7 years old and dogs 30 pounds or heavier. (Courtesy SPCA)

San Francisco SPCA is offering free adoptions through Aug. 15 for cats and dogs over 7 years old and dogs 30 pounds or heavier. (Courtesy SPCA)

SPCA offering free adoptions for older animals, heavier dogs

The San Francisco SPCA is offering free adoptions through Aug. 15 for all cats and dogs over 7 years old and all dogs 30 pounds or heavier as part of a recently launched “Summer of Love” promotion.

SPCA officials say senior animals and larger dogs can have a hard time being adopted. All animals offered by the SPCA are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and go through medical and behavioral screenings before being adopted.

The SF SPCA’s Adoption Center is currently only open by appointment. More information about how to adopt an animal from the organization can be found at sfspca.org/adoptions/how-to-adopt/. — Bay City News

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.
Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/
Previous story
Neighborhood report: Tenderloin reimagines its public spaces
Next story
In praise of Johnny Cueto, who confuses, confounds and delivers in a truly unique fashion

Just Posted

San Francisco Giants pitcher Johnny Cueto throws against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oracle Park on Thursday. (Chris Victorio/Special to The Examiner)
In praise of Johnny Cueto, who confuses, confounds and delivers in a truly unique fashion

I heard his name just as I was leaving the parking lot,… Continue reading

San Francisco Giants second baseman Donovan Solano (7) scores on a double by San Francisco Giants pinch hitter LaMonte Wade Jr. (31) in the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oracle Park on Thursday, July 29, 2021. (Chris Victorio/Special to The Examiner)
Will the Giants make the playoffs? Five arguments, for and against

By Chris Haft Special to The Examiner You’d be hard-pressed to find… Continue reading

A prescribed fire at Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks was conducted in June 2016 to reduce hazardous fuel loading, increase watershed health, and restore the natural fire cycle in the Redwood Canyon area ecosystem. (Photo courtesy Rebecca Paterson/National Park Service)
Experts, UC scientists discuss wildfires in the state’s riskiest regions

Wildfires are nothing new in California’s history, but the magnitude and frequencies… Continue reading

Fourth-grade students at Lucerne Valley Elementary School don masks and Western wear for a “Walk Through California” history day during in-person instruction. (Courtesy of Krystal Nelson)
Confusion over mask mandate for California schools sparks tension between districts and parents

By Diana Lambert EdSource Shifting rules around mask mandates at schools are… Continue reading

Diners at Teeth, a bar in the Mission District, on July 9, 2021. Teeth began using digital menus based on QR code technology in August. (Ulysses Ortega/The New York Times)
QR codes are changing SF restaurants, raising privacy concerns in the process

By Erin Woo New York Times When people enter Teeth, a bar… Continue reading

Most Read