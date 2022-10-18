South San Francisco is now home to chowing down on a Crunchwrap Supreme while simultaneously charging your electric vehicle.
The first-ever "electrified" Taco Bell franchised restaurant opened Tuesday at 465 El Camino Real and is operated by Diversified Restaurant Group, a restaurant business comprised of owners and operators working to innovate and grow quick-service and fast casual brands across the country.
This is the first of 298 Taco Bells in DRG's portfolio to feature the solar-powered EV charging stations, which are provided by ChargeNet Stations, an electric vehicle fast-charging station development and AI-driven software company.
"As the popularity of electric cars grows, especially in California, we are excited to offer our customers in the Golden State this service," said SG Ellison, DRG's president. Ellison added that the ChargeNet Stations partnership was about finding "innovative solutions that work for the benefit of our planet, while also meeting increasing demands for convenience."
Tuesday's grand opening featured a tour of the new charging station and energy storage system. Guests also got to learn about how ChargeNet Stations is leveraging solar power to off-set utility costs for restaurants.
Six chargers will sit underneath a solar array, which covers 10 spots total. For about $20, users can get a 100+ mile charge in roughly 20 minutes. Additionally, the stations at this Taco Bell will be compatible with all EV connector types.
Tosh Dutt, ChargeNet Stations CEO and co-founder, said, "We want people everywhere to have access to convenient charging and Taco Bell is a great place to start." Where the stations are located is built on "providing charging access to people who may not have the luxury of a home charging station," added Dutt.
The South San Francisco "electrified" Taco Bell restaurant is owned and operated by DRG The company owns more than 300 quick-service restaurants across California, Nevada, Kansas, Missouri and Alaska.