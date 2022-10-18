South San Francisco is now home to chowing down on a Crunchwrap Supreme while simultaneously charging your electric vehicle. 

The first-ever "electrified" Taco Bell franchised restaurant opened Tuesday at 465 El Camino Real and is operated by Diversified Restaurant Group, a restaurant business comprised of owners and operators working to innovate and grow quick-service and fast casual brands across the country.

