Sources: Sheriff under criminal investigation for pushing protester identified as captain

The member of the San Francisco Sheriff’s Department under criminal investigation for pushing a protester to the ground has been identified as a captain with more than two decades of experience on the force.

Capt. John Ramirez, a 22-year veteran assigned to the Field Operations Division, is the deputy seen on video using a baton to knock over a protester May 31, multiple sources told the San Francisco Examiner.

District Attorney Chesa Boudin launched an investigation into Ramirez Wednesday after a video posted to social media appeared to show him pushing the protester from behind near Pine and Davis streets.

The Sheriff’s Department has declined to release the name or rank of the deputy involved, citing an open administrative investigation into the incident launched by Sheriff Paul Miyamoto.

“Our initial review of available information and circumstances show that the incident does not appear to rise to criminal conduct,” sheriff’s spokesperson Nancy Crowley said.

Capt. Lisette Adams, head of the San Francisco Sheriff’s Managers and Supervisors Association, said Wednesday that she hoped thorough and swift investigations were conducted into the incident.

She declined to comment further Thursday.

“I have no further information about any specifics that occurred before or after the event beyond it is under investigation,” Adams said.

Ramirez joined the Sheriff’s Department in 1998, “fulfilling a longtime dream to follow and honor his family’s tradition in law enforcement,” according to the department website.

He was promoted to senior deputy in 2005, lieutenant in 2008 and became a captain in December 2015.

He has experience working across the department including County Jails Nos. 2, 4 and 5, the Investigative Services Unit and Sheriff’s Patrol Unit.

The Examiner is seeking further information on the circumstances of the incident and will update as details become available.

