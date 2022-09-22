The Bay Area’s breadbasket, Sonoma and Marin counties, were selected to receive a federal grant of up to $10 million to support climate-smart agriculture. The announcement was made last Wednesday as part of a larger climate investment strategy by the Biden-Harris administration.
Together, the two counties form the Sonoma-Marin Ag and County Climate Coalition, and will collaborate to improve local carbon sequestration by regional farms.
“Right now, permitting and funding are the largest hurdles for farmers,” said Nancy Scolari, executive director of the Marin Resource Conservation District. “This funding will provide farmers with support staff to help them navigate through project designs, environmental approvals and cost share funding to implement management recommendations.”
Transitioning an agricultural operation to carbon farming is not a one-size-fits-all process. Changes to methodology can look like anything between adding hedgerows for pollinators, no-till planting methods, prescribed grazing, creek restoration and feed management for livestock.
Right now, both counties already have robust levels of carbon farming. Marin county has successfully transitioned about 20 farms to sustainable methods, and Sonoma county has completed about 35. With funding, the project could support up to 100 more farms in the combined area, giving farmers a huge boost in meeting state and county climate goals, said Anna Yip, Sonoma county climate analyst.
“In Marin County, carbon farming practices are targeted to sequester over 55,000 metric tons of carbon annually by the year 2030, according to the Marin County Climate Action Plan, and agriculture is often looked at as a key piece of achieving climate goals within Sonoma County,” said Yip.
Successful carbon farming also includes successful carbon farmer's markets. Foods purchased locally and in season travel shorter distances from farm to table, are generally fresher, and are packed with nutrition, said Andy Naja-Riese, CEO of the Agricultural Institute of Marin.
Part of the project funding will be dedicated to a region-wide marketing campaign, aimed at explaining what exactly climate-smart agriculture is, but even without a complete public knowledge base, the demand is there, said Naja-Riese.
“As the effects of climate change grow more alarming, consumers can act by learning where their products come from and buying dairy, meat, vegetables, and wool fibers grown with climate-smart practices from farmers and ranchers in the Sonoma-Marin region,” he said. “Consumers can commit to buying locally-grown products from nearby carbon farms when shopping at farmers’ markets, farm stands, and grocery stores.”
The official date for funding allocation is in November.
Place a free digital obituary
We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.