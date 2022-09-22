26221360_web1_copy_200821-SFE-CSA_2
F.E.E.D Sonoma

The Bay Area’s breadbasket, Sonoma and Marin counties, were selected to receive a federal grant of up to $10 million to support climate-smart agriculture. The announcement was made last Wednesday as part of a larger climate investment strategy by the Biden-Harris administration.

Together, the two counties form the Sonoma-Marin Ag and County Climate Coalition, and will collaborate to improve local carbon sequestration by regional farms.

mhetherwick@sfexaminer.com