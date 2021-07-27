Some SF bars may require COVID vaccination proof for indoor service

San Francisco customers who wish to remain inside bars must show proof of vaccination or a negative test within the last 72 hours. (Jordi Molina/Special to The Examiner, 2021)

Some San Francisco bars will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a recent negative test result to be served indoors, the group announced on Monday.

The San Francisco Bar Owner Alliance, representing more than 300 local bar owners, announced that starting on Thursday customers who wish to remain inside their bars must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within the last 72 hours.

The new rule is in response to the group’s concern about an uptick in COVID-19 cases among its staff members.

“We believe we are obligated to protect our workers and their families and to offer a safe space for customers to relax and socialize,” the SF Bar Owner Alliance said, in a statement.

“The decision is based solely on our need to protect our workers, customers and their families. However, we hope it might also influence some who have not yet received vaccinations to do so as soon as they are able. We understand that the only way our society (and our businesses) can ever return to true normalcy is through higher rates of vaccinations among our residents, not just in San Francisco but across the United State of America,” the group said.

SF Bar Owner Alliance Founder Ben Bleiman said, via Twitter, that enforcement of the new mandate will be up to each bar individually.

Customers who can’t provide verification of vaccination or a negative test can still be served outdoors.

Following Monday’s announcement, Mayor London Breed issued a statement calling the move “a responsible decision.”

She said, “We need everyone to get vaccinated, especially as the delta variant continues to spread. It’s how we can keep our city and our residents safe.”

Over the last month, the city has seen a significant uptick in daily average COVID-19 case rates, with the San Francisco Department of Public Health reporting 118 new cases daily on average last week, compared to just 15 new cases daily on average a month ago.

As of Monday, 76 percent of all San Franciscans 12 and older have been completely vaccinated, according to public health department data.

