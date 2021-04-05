SoMa hit and run sends elderly pedestrian to the hospital

An elderly pedestrian sustained life-threatening injuries on Saturday after being struck by a driver in the South of Market neighborhood.

The 78-year-old male victim was crossing the intersection of Third and Folsom street at approximately 1:00 p.m. when he was hit by the vehicle’s driver, later identified as Othman Ahmedmohamed Alghazali, according to police.

An off-duty San Francisco Police Department officer witnessed the collision, and immediately rendered aid to the victim and called for additional medical and law enforcement response, SFPD spokesperson Officer Adam Lobsinger said.

The victim was transported to the hospital for life-threatening injuries. Investigators did not immediately have an update on his medical condition.

Originally, Alghazali, the 19-year-old male driver of the vehicle, fled the scene. He later returned, and was identified as a suspect at approximately 2:50 p.m., Lobsinger said.

Alghazali has been arrested and booked for a hit and run involving injuries.

