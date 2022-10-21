Snapchat is ending its office lease in San Francisco and leaving The City as the company undergoes major reorganization.
The company is dealing with less demand from advertisers, a trend which is expected to continue for the rest of the year. Recent restructuring efforts by parent company Snap, which included laying off about 1,200 people and shutting down a number of projects, led to the decision to close its office in San Francisco.
Snap revealed in their third-quarter results that a "lease exit" was part of $155 million in costs the company incurred due to its restructuring efforts.
The ride-share company isn't doing away entirely with remote work.
The company opened its 33,000 square-foot office in 2017, shortly after it went public on the stock market. The office supported more than 200 workers, mostly engineers, at one point. However, the pandemic forced most tech companies to adopt work from home or hybrid schedules.
Speaking to Business Insider, which first reported the story, a Snap spokesperson said the office "was used consistently by only a handful of team members following our move to flexible work."
Snap's San Francisco lease wasn't set to expire until November 2024. Its share price fell about 30 percent Friday to $7.38, which was down more than 80 percent this year.