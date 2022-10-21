Snapchat

According to a Snapchat insider, the company's office lease wasn't set to expire until November 2024. 

 Flickr

Snapchat is ending its office lease in San Francisco and leaving The City as the company undergoes major reorganization. 

The company is dealing with less demand from advertisers, a trend which is expected to continue for the rest of the year. Recent restructuring efforts by parent company Snap, which included laying off about 1,200 people and shutting down a number of projects, led to the decision to close its office in San Francisco. 

jsalazar@sfexaminer.com

@jamesbewriting