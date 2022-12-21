Ahead of the NFL's 2023 Pro Bowl Games roster announcements, six San Francisco 49ers finished at the top of fan voting for their respective positions. The Niners also received the most fan votes out of any club in the NFL.
Nick Bosa, the NFL's league leader in sacks with 15.5, finished first in NFC defensive end fan voting with 239,151 votes. The 25-year-old is already a two-time Pro Bowler, having been selected to the NFC team in 2019 and 2021.
Kyle Juszczyk was the fan-favorite NFC fullback, racking up 227,484 votes. The Harvard alum has a string of six-consecutive Pro Bowl appearances dating back to his time as a Baltimore Raven in 2016. This year's nod would make Juszczyk a seven-time Pro Bowler.
Carlos Correa will arrive at Oracle Park in 2023 as a visitor and a villain, rather than the conquering hero fans of the orange and black expected as recently as a week ago
Christian McCaffrey was the leading vote-getter for NFC running backs with 205,990. The 26-year-old has six touchdowns on the year and this year's selection would be his second Pro Bowl nod.
George Kittle finished first out of the NFC's tight ends with 201,905 votes. Kittle, a three-time Pro Bowler, currently has 593 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns on the year.
Trent Williams earned the most votes out of the NFC's offensive tackles with 134,491. Williams, who has already made nine Pro Bowl appearances, is considered one of the best tackles in the league.
Fred Warner finished at the top of the NFC's inside linebacker fan vote with 149,521. Warner is a one-time Pro Bowler, having played in 2020. This season, Warner's tallied 98 tackles, one forced fumble and one interception.
Roster selections for the Pro Bowl are split evenly with nods from fans, players and coaches each counting as a third of the vote. Fan voting opened in November and ended on Dec. 15, with the NFL announcing the results four days later.
The league will release the rest of the votes as well as the complete AFC and NFC rosters Wednesday at 5 p.m. on NFL Network.