Nick Bosa from San Francisco 49ers Week 2 matchup vs. the Seattle Seahawks

Nick Bosa was the top Pro Bowl vote-getter for the 49ers, finishing with 239,151 fan votes. 

 Terrell Lloyd/San Francisco 49ers

Ahead of the NFL's 2023 Pro Bowl Games roster announcements, six San Francisco 49ers finished at the top of fan voting for their respective positions. The Niners also received the most fan votes out of any club in the NFL. 

Nick Bosa, the NFL's league leader in sacks with 15.5, finished first in NFC defensive end fan voting with 239,151 votes. The 25-year-old is already a two-time Pro Bowler, having been selected to the NFC team in 2019 and 2021. 

