Simon, Dufty retain seats on BART Board

BART Board incumbents Lateefah Simon and Bevan Dufty both appear set to easily hang on to their seats.

Dufty, who represents District 9 on the Board Board of Directors, had more than 66 percent of the vote, according to returns released early Wednesday. His opponents Patrick Mortiere, Michael Petrelis and David Wei Wen Young had 5.8 percent, 9 percent and 18.5 percent, respectively. Simon, who represents District 7 spanning Richmond and parts of Berkeley, Oakland and East San Francisco and currently serves as board president, had more than 69 percent of the vote just after midnight. Her opponent and former member of the BART Police Citizen Review Board, Sharon Kidd, captured just over 30 percent.

An advocate, community organizer and nonprofit professional, Simon has brought progressive ideas such as the community ambassador pilot-turned-program to the BART Board as well as a focus on transit-dependent riders like herself.

Dufty served at City Hall under Mayor Willie Brown and then on the Board of Supervisors. Since taking his seat on the BART Board in 2012, he’s made station cleanliness and maintenance a top priority, and he’s worked closely with fellow San Francisco board members Simon and Janice Li to advance the community ambassador program and revamp the agency’s approach to public safety.

