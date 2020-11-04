Incumbents Lateefah Simon and Bevan Dufty appeared set to win reelection to the BART board Tuesday night. (Courtesy photos)

Incumbents Lateefah Simon and Bevan Dufty appeared set to win reelection to the BART board Tuesday night. (Courtesy photos)

Simon, Dufty retain seats on BART Board

BART Board incumbents Lateefah Simon and Bevan Dufty both appear set to easily hang on to their seats.

Dufty, who represents District 9 on the Board Board of Directors, had more than 66 percent of the vote, according to returns released early Wednesday. His opponents Patrick Mortiere, Michael Petrelis and David Wei Wen Young had 5.8 percent, 9 percent and 18.5 percent, respectively. Simon, who represents District 7 spanning Richmond and parts of Berkeley, Oakland and East San Francisco and currently serves as board president, had more than 69 percent of the vote just after midnight. Her opponent and former member of the BART Police Citizen Review Board, Sharon Kidd, captured just over 30 percent.

An advocate, community organizer and nonprofit professional, Simon has brought progressive ideas such as the community ambassador pilot-turned-program to the BART Board as well as a focus on transit-dependent riders like herself.

Dufty served at City Hall under Mayor Willie Brown and then on the Board of Supervisors. Since taking his seat on the BART Board in 2012, he’s made station cleanliness and maintenance a top priority, and he’s worked closely with fellow San Francisco board members Simon and Janice Li to advance the community ambassador program and revamp the agency’s approach to public safety.

Bay Area NewsElection 2020Politicssan francisco newsTransit

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.
Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/
Previous story
Preston holds commanding lead in rematch for District 5 supervisor
Next story
Incumbents, newcomers elected to SFUSD school board

Just Posted

San Francisco Board of Supervisor District 1 candidate Majan Philhour and San Francisco Mayor London Breed pose for a photograph with constituents at Farmer’s Market in the Richmond District on October 18, 2020 in San Francisco, California.(Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner).
Philhour gains narrow lead as District 1 race flip-flops

The District 1 supervisor race is shaping up to be a real… Continue reading

A couple watches as election results pour in at an Election Night viewing party organized by Manny's Cafe in the Mission District. (Samantha Laurey/Special to S.F Examiner)
San Francisco overwhelmingly votes to send Joe Biden to the White House

National race for presidency remains too close to call

State Sen. Scott Wiener said he was “deeply grateful” to voters for re-electing him. <ins>(Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)</ins>
Scott Wiener declares victory against Jackie Fielder in state Senate race

Incumbent faced challenge by democratic socialist organizer

(Rishi Deka/Sipa USA/TNS)
California voters approve Prop. 22, allowing Uber and Lyft to designate drivers as independent contractors

By Taryn Luna Los Angeles Times Californians sided with the $200 million… Continue reading

Supervisor Dean Preston authored Proposition I, a transfer tax increase that would raise money for affordable housing. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Voters approve Prop. I transfer tax hike for affordable housing

San Francisco voters backed Proposition I to bring in an average of… Continue reading

Most Read