Silicon Valley Bank, the Bay Area financing powerhouse, had a really terrible day on Wall Street.
SVB Financial Group, parent company of the Santa Clara bank, saw its stock plunge 60% Thursday after disclosing that it is selling a big chunk of its securities portfolio and recording a loss of roughly $1.8 billion in the first quarter of this year. The company also said it hopes to raise new capital
“We are taking these actions because we expect continued higher interest rates, pressured public and private markets, and elevated cash burn levels from our clients as they invest in their businesses,” Silicon Valley Bank President and CEO Greg Becker said in a letter to shareholders.
The news underlined the impact of the economic downturn and the spike in interest rates on banks and other lending institutions. Silicon Valley Bank’s financial woes are stunning given the prominent role it has played in the technology industry.
Founded in 1983, Silicon Valley Bank emerged as an important financial player for many early-stage tech startups. The bank’s recent clients include 44% of the venture capital backed U.S. companies that went public in 2022.
But the bank took a serious hit from the economic downturn. Silicon Valley Bank has endured past downturns, including the dot-com crash in 2000 and the financial crisis in 2008-2009.
But the current market slump which began last year hit after more than 10 years of growth, especially in the tech industry, one that featured unprecedented super-low interest rates.
“Silicon Valley Bank's fortunes, and its stock price, have always tended to wax and wane with tech cycles,” Todd Baker, a senior fellow with the Richman Center for Business, Law and Public Policy, told The Examiner.
But the recent tech cycle was “supersized,” he said. “It lasted more than a decade and valuations were sky high by historical standards. That meant spectacular deposit inflows to the bank, which are now reversing. All those deposits were effectively cost-free to the bank and were invested in the securities portfolio for a safe yield — safe that is, until rates started to back up rapidly as the Fed reversed years of accommodative monetary policy.”
In an unexpected twist, Founders Fund, the venture capital fund founded by investor Peter Thiel, reported has advised its companies to pull their money from Silicon Valley Bank, citing worries about its financial stability, Bloomberg reported, citing unnamed sources.
But Silicon Valley Bank is likely to bounce back from the current slump given the important role it has played in the economy, and key areas of the tech industry that continue to attract entrepreneurs and investors.
“Silicon Valley Bank has been, for 30 years or more, a vital cog in the startup and VC scene nationally and internationally. That’s not going to change. Investment is still happening in areas like climate tech and AI, and the bank will be supporting those new companies.
In his letter to Silicon Valley Bank shareholders, Becker also said, “We are experienced at navigating market cycles and are well positioned to serve our clients through market volatility.”