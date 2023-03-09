Silicon Valley Bank shares plunge 60%

Silicon Valley Bank's stock plunged 60% after the financial institution said it had sold a huge chunk of it securities portfolio, posting a $1.8 billion loss.

Silicon Valley Bank, the Bay Area financing powerhouse, had a really terrible day on Wall Street.

SVB Financial Group, parent company of the Santa Clara bank, saw its stock plunge 60% Thursday after disclosing that it is selling a big chunk of its securities portfolio and recording a loss of roughly $1.8 billion in the first quarter of this year. The company also said it hopes to raise new capital

