Shots fired in Bayview District in second incident of month linked to sideshows

Police in San Francisco are investigating the second shooting to occur at a sideshow this month.

Officers were called to the scene of the sideshow that led to the most recent shooting just after 1 a.m. Sunday near Barneveld and McKinnon avenues in the Bayview District. The event involved as many as 100 vehicles, police said Monday.

Once there, officers heard multiple shots and later found shell casings, but didn’t locate any victims or arrest any suspects, police said.

Sideshows in San Francisco have become an increasing concern for city leaders and police in the wake of a fatal Labor Day shooting in the city’s Excelsior neighborhood, which happened at the same time as an early morning sideshow involving some 300 spectators and 50 vehicles.

As a result of that shooting, which police later confirmed was believed linked to the sideshow, 21-year-old Sacramento resident Cesar Corza Avalos died and two other people were injured.

Last week, police announced they’ve assembled a unit of officers trained to handle such events, and have deployed extra foot patrols and installed surveillance cameras in areas where sideshows have occurred.

Additionally, Supervisor Ahsha Safai last week proposed legislation that would allow officers to impound vehicles found to be associated with sideshows in the city, and also allow officers to arrest anyone found to be involved in organizing the illegal events.

