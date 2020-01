Gunshots rang out during a vehicle pursuit in the Bayview on Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

Witnesses told police that one vehicle was chasing another vehicle near Palou Avenue and Jennings Street at around 3:10 p.m. when a person in one of the vehicle’s started shooting.

Police have not released a description of the vehicles involved.

A police spokesperson said shortly after 4 p.m. that no victims or suspects had been located.