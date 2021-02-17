Shots fired after home invasion robbery in Visitacion Valley

A gunman fleeing the scene of a home invasion robbery opened fire Tuesday after police responded to the incident in Visitacion Valley.

The shooting happened near Campbell Avenue between Delta and Rutland streets at around 3:05 p.m after two men ransacked the home of an elderly couple at gunpoint, police said.

One of the men fired a shot while officers were at the scene, but police have not said who was the intended target. Officers did not discharge their firearms during the incident and no one was injured.

One suspect got into a car with a third suspect, while the other suspect fled on foot and was later arrested in a nearby yard. Police have not released the identity of the person arrested.

The San Francisco Police Department Robbery Detail is investigating the case.

