Breed and Jenkins after swearing in

Mayor London Breed speaks alongside District Attorney Brooke Jenkins after Jenkins’ swearing-in ceremony at City Hall in July.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

Just in time for election season, San Francisco is confronting yet another spike in murders and shootings on city streets. Despite a tough new tone from District Attorney Brooke Jenkins — Mayor London Breed’s handpicked prosecutor — the cycle of crime continues unabated, providing a bloody reality check for voters and politicians alike.

On Monday, two women were shot at 23rd and Valencia, within sight of the Mission’s trendy Beretta restaurant. One died. Over a two-week period early this month, two men were shot to death in the Western Addition, and another man was stabbed to death nearby in the Tenderloin. On Sept. 4, a shooting in the Bayview left one woman dead and another critically injured.

Gil Duran is editorial page editor of The Examiner.