Shootings injure two men

Two men were injured in unrelated shootings Sunday afternoon in San Francisco, police said.

The first shooting was reported around 1 p.m. in the 100 block of Gonzalez Drive in the city’s Parkmerced neighborhood. A woman shot a 44-year-old man, who was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive, according to police.

The woman fled after the shooting and remains at large, and the victim was unable to provide further details about the case, police said.

The second shooting was reported around 2 p.m. in the area of Laguna and Waller streets in the Lower Haight neighborhood. A 21-year-old man was shot following an argument and is expected to survive.

Police said the suspect is a man in his late teens or early 20s who is not in custody as of Monday morning.

Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to call the Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.

