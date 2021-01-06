Police released this image of the loaded pistol allegedly found in the blue sedan pursued by officers. (Courtesy SFPD)

Police released this image of the loaded pistol allegedly found in the blue sedan pursued by officers. (Courtesy SFPD)

Shooting suspects arrested after SF police chase

Two shooting suspects have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after leading officers on a dangerous vehicle pursuit that ended in a collision near Civic Center, police said Wednesday.

Donald Scobie, 24, and Jazlyn Possie, 21, were allegedly spotted driving away from the scene of a shooting that injured a 26-year-old man Monday at around 11:25 p.m. on Ellis between Pierce and Steiner streets in the Western Addition.

When police tried to stop their blue sedan near Gough Street and Geary Boulevard, police said the suspects drove away at high speeds and ran multiple red lights with officers in pursuit for several blocks. The sedan then crashed into two vehicles stopped at a red light at Hayes and Polk streets before coming to a stop nearby.

On Wednesday, police released a photograph of a loaded firearm officers allegedly found in the car.

Scobie and Possie were both arrested and booked into County Jail on suspicion of various charges.

Scobie will face numerous felony charges including attempted murder with a gun causing great bodily injury, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors have not filed charges against Possie citing the need for further investigation by police.

Jail records show Scobie remains at County Jail, while Possie appears to have been released.

