Shooting kills 4 at Orinda Halloween party

A Halloween party attended by more than 100 people was underway at an Orinda home Thursday night when gunfire erupted, killing four people, according to the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting was reported about 10:50 p.m. at a home in the 100 block of Lucille Way.

Three gunshot victims were pronounced dead at the scene and a fourth died later at a hospital.

Other victims were injured and some were taken to hospitals by ambulance. The exact number is not known, however, since some victims took themselves to the hospital, sheriff’s spokesman Jimmy Lee said.

The sheriff’s office was investigating the scene on Friday morning.

No information about suspects or arrests has been released.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Orinda Police Department or Office of the Sheriff at (925) 646-2441. The Investigation Division can be reached at (925) 313-2600. For any tips, email: tips@so.cccounty.us or call (866) 846-3592 to leave an anonymous voice message.