San Francisco police are investigating a fatal shooting in the city’s Tenderloin neighborhood early Saturday morning, police said.

Officers responded at 1:50 a.m. to the shooting reported in the area of Jones and McAllister streets.

No other information about the case was immediately released by police, who are asking people to call (415) 575-4444 with any tips that will lead to an arrest in the case.

