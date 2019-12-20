Shooting kills 1 in Tenderloin Thursday

Officers are investigating a fatal shooting in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood late Thursday night.

According to police, around 11:40 p.m., officers responded to a shotspotter activation in the 500 block of Ellis Street. When they arrived, they found a female victim suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said Friday.

Police did not release the age of the victim and the city’s medical examiner’s office is working to identify her. No arrest has been made and a description of the suspect or suspects was not immediately available.

Anyone with information about the fatal shooting is encouraged to call the Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.

Previous story
CCSF administrator jobs at risk as district continues to evaluate budget

Just Posted

CCSF administrator jobs at risk as district continues to evaluate budget

The contracts of 39 of City College of San Francisco’s 56 administrators… Continue reading

Navigation Center for homeless youth planned for District 3

A long-awaited shelter for Transitional Age Youth could finally open its doors by next fall

The House has impeached President Donald Trump in a historic vote

A starkly divided House of Representatives Wednesday impeached President Donald J. Trump

This rifle-toting Republican is gunning for Scott Wiener’s state senate seat

Hot on the heels of a challenger to incumbent State Senator Scott… Continue reading

‘Rise of Skywalker’ comprehensively concludes ‘Star Wars’

Ninth movie bids farewell to beloved characters with joy, sadness

Most Read