Shooting kills 1 in Tenderloin Thursday

Officers are investigating a fatal shooting in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood late Thursday night.

According to police, around 11:40 p.m., officers responded to a shotspotter activation in the 500 block of Ellis Street. When they arrived, they found a female victim suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said Friday.

Police did not release the age of the victim and the city’s medical examiner’s office is working to identify her. No arrest has been made and a description of the suspect or suspects was not immediately available.

Anyone with information about the fatal shooting is encouraged to call the Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.