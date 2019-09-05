(Mike Koozmin/S.F. Examiner file photo)

Sheriff’s deputy shoots, kills dog while serving warrant

A San Francisco sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a dog while serving a warrant on Polk Street, officials said Thursday.

Deputies were attempting to serve a no bail arrest warrant in the 2000 block of Polk Street around 11:30 a.m. when they encountered what was described as an “aggressive dog,” according to Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Nancy Crowley.

One deputy fired, hitting and killed the dog.

A suspect was wounded in the incident and taken to the hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury, but it remained unclear Thursday afternoon what caused the injury.

The Sheriff’s Department, police and the Department of Police Accountability all responded to the scene and are investigating.

