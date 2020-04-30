Sheriff’s deputy shoots dog during argument outside mid-Market coronavirus shelter

A San Francisco sheriff’s deputy shot a dog in the mid-Market area Thursday morning while responding to an argument outside a hotel being used as a shelter during the coronavirus pandemic, authorities said.

The deputy shot the dog several times when the canine came loose from its owner and charged at him and another deputy at around 10 a.m. outside Hotel Whitcomb at 1231 Market St., according to a sheriff’s spokesperson.

The owner of the dog was arguing with someone else, and then deputies, when the shots rang out, according to spokesperson Nancy Crowley. He was detained and taken to County Jail on a felony arrest warrant.

Crowley said the deputies were assigned to provide security at the hotel.

No person was injured in the deputy shooting, while the dog was taken from the scene alive by Animal Care and Control.

The shooting is under investigation by the San Francisco Police Department. There are also criminal and administrative investigations underway by the San Francisco Sheriff’s Department.

