One hundred sixty school site leaders representing over 80 schools or work sites attended a strike readiness meeting at John O’Connell High School on May 25.

San Francisco’s teachers could once again be gearing up for the possibility of a strike.

The union representing more than 6,5000 of The City’s public school educators, nurses, counselors and psychologists held a strike readiness meeting at John O’Connell High School on Thursday, a signal of increased organizing in the coming months.

