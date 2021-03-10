SFUSD Superintendent Vincent Matthews to retire in June

Dr. Vincent Matthews, superintendent of the San Francisco Unified School District, announces the closure of all SFUSD schools to students for three weeks beginning March 16 in order to prepare to address concerns related to coronavirus on Thursday, March 12, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Vincent Matthews, who has served as superintendent of the San Francisco United School District since May 2017, will retire from his position this year, per an announcement issued Wednesday morning.

“With a heavy heart, I want to share the news that I plan to retire from SFUSD on June 30, 2021,” Matthews said in a statement. “I am eternally grateful to the community and the school board for allowing me to have had the opportunity to serve the community that raised me and made me who I am.”

The announcement comes on the heels of an excruciating year for SFUSD’s leadership.

Students have been out of the classroom for twelve months due to the coronavirus pandemic, leading to severe learning loss and deep inequities; the teachers union and school district have been locked in a months-long battle over how to go about re-opening; and many members of the parent community have expressed growing dissatisfaction as they struggled to balance their own responsibilities and at-home instruction.

“Though it saddens me to leave at a time when our district is already experiencing so many destabilizing hardships brought on by this pandemic, after much reflection, I believe this is the right time,” Matthews said in a statement.

Matthews reiterated his commitment to executing the plan unveiled last week to bring some students back to in-person learning, providing distance learning options for students who are ineligible to return or who choose to stay at home and planning for the summer and fall.

“I am not going to discuss my decision in more detail at this time as I want to support our sustained focus on this challenging task,” he said in a statement, although he hinted that he has not always been in agreement with the current Board of Education.

“There are many new commissioners on the SF Board of Education and I want them to have the opportunity to select a new superintendent who is aligned with their approach,” Matthews said.

Board President Gabriela Lopez said commissioners would work with Matthews to create a transition plan as well as deliver additional information about his replacement “shortly.”

“He has been a steadfast and focused partner as we have prioritized the safe reopening of schools during the pandemic,” Lopez said of Matthews in a statement. “We are fortunate to have worked with an educator who is a native of San Francisco and proud alumni of our public schools.”

