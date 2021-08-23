SFUSD seeks millions of dollars to buy air purifiers

An indoor air purifier (Shutterstock).

An indoor air purifier (Shutterstock).

San Francisco Unified School District officials are looking into spending $2.9 million on portable air purifiers to combat poor air quality from wildfires, district officials said on Monday.

Most classrooms rely open windows to prevent the spread of COVID-19 — a main concern as in-person learning resumed just last week — but unhealthy air is making that difficult.

The district’s current guidelines call for all school sites to have an operable window, a portable air purifier, or a mechanical ventilation system to ensure air flow.

District staff have been examining ventilation systems inside classrooms since the start of the year, as some elementary schools reopened for in-person learning in April, and throughout the summer.

Currently, just 10 percent of the district’s 3,063 classrooms have district-provided portable air cleaners, which meet the district’s wattage and air filtration standards.

“SFUSD has already distributed 775 portable air cleaners to ensure classrooms without sufficient operable windows or mechanical air systems have adequate ventilation,” Superintendent Dr. Vincent Matthews said. “With increased concerns about managing indoor air quality in light of wildfires and COVID and given our early tests, we have been preparing to purchase even more portable air cleaners.”

The purchase of the extra air cleaners will first need to be approved the San Francisco Board of Education. Once approved, district officials plan to distribute them as soon as possible, on a rolling basis.

District officials said the district is not accepting donations of portable air purifiers but donations to help the purchase of more air cleaners, and to support the district’s other initiatives, can be made at https://www.sparksfpublicschools.org/donate.

Previous story
Caldor Fire has burned more than 100,000 acres
Next story
‘Last year was devastating’: San Francisco’s special ed challenge

Just Posted

District Attorney Chesa Boudin’s father received clemency Monday from outgoing New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Chesa Boudin’s father granted clemency by outgoing New York Gov. Cuomo

San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin’s father received clemency Monday from outgoing… Continue reading

Seventh grader Gianluca Potente, who has dyslexia, goes over some math preparatory work on a computer as mom Megan watches at their Richmond District home on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. (Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner)
‘Last year was devastating’: San Francisco’s special ed challenge

By Sydney Johnson Examiner Staff Writer Havah Kelley was more than ready… Continue reading

UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital sign on the facade of the hospital system building (Shutterstock).
Hospital program helps children overcome fear through fun

‘He would rock out in his wheelchair’

CalFire firefighters battle hot spots on the front of the Caldor Fire near Pacific on Aug. 18, 2021. Many of the biggest blazes around California remain less than 50 percent contained as of Aug. 23, 2021. (Max Whittaker/The New York Times)
Caldor Fire has burned more than 100,000 acres

By Derrick Bryson Taylor New York Times Crews battling the Caldor fire… Continue reading

Sen. Maria Elena Durazo, the co-author of SB-62, the Garment Worker Protection Act, talks to supporters during an event in Venice on August 12, 2021. (Photo by Pablo Unzueta for CalMatters)
Garment manufacturers worry California bill threatens ‘golden window’ to reshore jobs

By Nigel Duara CalMatters A bill that would have fundamentally changed how… Continue reading

Most Read