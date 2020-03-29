SFUSD reduces food pick-up days, sites

The district will still provide five days worth of meals for children

Beginning Monday, San Francisco Unified School District will cut back the number of days and sites to distribute meals for children.

Families will have just Monday and Wednesday, instead of every week day, to pick up meals for children at most of the 17 sites. Five days worth of meals will still be provided under the new schedule intended to reduce travel frequency, according to the district.

Children do not have to be present and no identification or proof of enrollment is required to pick up the food.

Galileo High School, Francisco Middle School and Wallenberg High School will no longer distribute food as part of the 20 sites available last week. All remaining 17 sites but Ship Shape Community Center on Treasure Island, open Tuesday and Friday from 10:30 to 11: 30 a.m., will be open on Monday and Wednesday from 11 a.m. to noon.

Six sites will have pop-up pantry during days in between from 9 a.m to 1 p.m. Cesar Chavez Elementary School will host its pantry hours on Tuesdays, Rosa Parks Elementary School and Denman Middle School will be open on Wednesdays, Mission High School and Bessie Carmichael School on Thursdays, and Lincoln High School on Fridays.

Families have cited the pick-up sites as a reliable source of food as items at grocery stores can be hard to come by from people stocking up despite the stores remaining open like usual.

“It’s unsettling to have to go out to look for necessities and not be able to find it,” said Marisol Sanchez, whose son attends Balboa High School, on the first day of meal pick-ups earlier this month.

Last week, school officials in San Francisco, Alameda, Contra Costa, San Mateo, Santa Clara, and Marin counties announced the closures would extend to May 1. Distance learning would be implemented by April 13 in San Francisco, the district said.

