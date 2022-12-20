The teaching profession is a calling for some, and costly for most. San Francisco Unified’s Pathway to Teaching program, which began in the 2017-18 academic year, has aimed to lower the cost and time barriers to become a credentialed teacher. This year, the program pulled from its own staff of substitute teachers, paraeducators and those with “emergency credentials,” or a provisional waiver to teach, to recruit a record number of internal applicants.
To date, the program has graduated 276 teachers who are now employed at SFUSD; this year the program received 94 applications.
The National Education Association reported in 2021 that half of all educators took out student loans to pay for college, and owe $58,700 on average. One in seven still owes more than $105,000. Factor in credential coursework, fees for enrollment, exams and textbooks and costs could reach an additional $15,000.
“Nationally, we see a lot of barriers to accessing a teaching credential. In California, we see this exacerbated by the cost of living,” said Kristin Alvarez, program supervisor for Pathway to Teaching.
Alvarez underscored the importance of having multiple entry points to the credential. The traditional model for prospective teachers is an undergraduate or graduate program, with coursework in pedagogy and educational instruction areas and field experience through student teaching.
“That is quite a bit of time to access (that credential) — a multi-year endeavor with tuition associated,” Alvarez said.
For those switching careers to enter the teaching profession, the hurdles are higher. Many cannot afford to step away from a paid position to pursue a teaching credential, Alvarez said.
By comparison, the Pathway program costs $5,000 via 10 payroll deductions, and teachers can earn their preliminary credential in as little as 15 months. While teaching full-time in the classroom, candidates earn full-time teaching salaries and benefits.
San Francisco and other public school districts are grappling with teacher shortages, resignations and high attrition; according to SFUSD, teacher attrition has held steady at 10% each year for a decade. Pathway to Teaching, now in its sixth year, was created in response to teacher shortages in hard-to-fill subject areas.
“We know that the key to student success in any classroom is a consistent, highly-skilled and qualified teacher,” superintendent Matt Wayne said in a statement. “We’re excited that our Pathway to Teaching program offers staff members the opportunity to become credentialed teachers.”
A goal of the program is to foster a diverse cohort of teachers who are likely to remain teaching within the district. This year, 80% of the Pathway cohort identifies as a person of color. And among Pathway graduates now teaching in the district, 68% identify as a person of color.
The cohort is also diverse in its teaching experience. Some hold undergraduate degrees and have worked with youth in educational settings or have already served as substitute teachers or paraprofessionals. Others have changed careers altogether, but once graduated aren’t considered novice, first-year teachers, Alvarez noted. Candidates graduate with in-field, in-classroom experience, unlike some education programs.
“This is a fast-start intern program,” she said. “(Candidates) do approximately two semesters of work with us before they become a teacher of record, which includes field work and course work, but they are then a first-year teacher concurrently as they are earning the remainder of their credential requirements.”
Before the academic year begins, Pathway teachers complete spring “launch” coursework and fieldwork in the summer. Throughout the school year, they continue coursework and receive coaching from education professionals in the district.
“Our coaches during the academic year are in classrooms every week with our candidates. A real cornerstone of our program is ‘real-time coaching.’ We’re really trying to build that muscle memory to ensure candidates know what to say as they are actually enacting teaching. We don’t believe in (coaches) just sitting in the back of the classroom and taking notes,” Alvarez said.
Alvarez assumed the supervisor position in 2018. Over the past four years, under her tenure, Pathway to Teaching has prepared 276 teachers for classroom instruction at SFUSD: this includes 155 special education teachers, 60 multiple subject elementary-level teachers and 61 bilingual Spanish teachers.
The retention rate for Pathway graduates is high — 94% return for a second year, and 84% for a third. Not bad for a profession that has been decimated by COVID. According to the National Center for Education Statistics, nearly one-quarter of teachers said they want to leave the profession altogether, compared to the pre-pandemic national turnover rate of 16%.
“Nationally, the climate to attract teachers is not great right now. It is a tough time to become a teacher, or for teaching to be appealing,” Alvarez said.
She recalled the previous summer program working with Pathway candidates, watching her soon-to-be educators monitoring students during recess.
“I just had this moment... and thought, it is awe-inspiring to see people still want to become teachers, almost in spite of this national negative narrative around teaching. It’s incredibly inspiring to me to see so many people so motivated to work with young people,” she said.
Usually, about 30% of Pathway candidates are internal to SFUSD — the fact that this year has doubled is promising.
“That tells me we are doing a good job of cultivating our internal talent, and increasing access for the next step in someone’s career,” Alvarez said.