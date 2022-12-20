SFUSD Pathways

Pathway to Teaching, now in its sixth year, has fast-tracked 276 candidates to full-time credentialed teaching positions at SFUSD.

 Courtesy of SFUSD

The teaching profession is a calling for some, and costly for most. San Francisco Unified’s Pathway to Teaching program, which began in the 2017-18 academic year, has aimed to lower the cost and time barriers to become a credentialed teacher. This year, the program pulled from its own staff of substitute teachers, paraeducators and those with “emergency credentials,” or a provisional waiver to teach, to recruit a record number of internal applicants.

To date, the program has graduated 276 teachers who are now employed at SFUSD; this year the program received 94 applications.

@allyson-aleksey

aaleksey@sfexaminer.com

