SFUSD recalls turkey sandwiches due to possible contamination

San Francisco school food officials on Wednesday recalled turkey sandwiches handed out in this week’s meal pickup for students.

San Francisco Unified School District alerted families in a text just after 4 p.m. on Wednesday that turkey sandwiches handed out earlier that day had possible mold contamination.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Safety Inspection did not issue a recall for turkey this month.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we ask that you discard this item,” the SFUSD site read. “We apologize for this inconvenience.”

The district hands out five days’ worth of meals to students on Wednesdays at 18 sites. Ship Shape Community Center on Treasure Island hands out three days’ worth of meals on Fridays.

Federal waivers to provide meals to all students, regardless of income eligibility, returned earlier this month and allowed SFUSD to expand its output. The district served an average of 142,000 meals for more than 10,500 students each week after campuses closed in March, the Examiner previously reported.

Before the U.S. Department of Agriculture program returned, SFUSD was serving a weekly average of 64,000 meals for 4,380 students when school resumed. For more on how to pick up school meals, visit sfusd.edu/schoolfood.

