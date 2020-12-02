SFUSD offering free meals for youth under 18 starting Thursday

The San Francisco Unified School District will offer free to-go meals to all San Franciscans under 18 regardless of their enrollment status beginning Thursday.

Eighteen SFUSD locations will offer two days’ worth of prepared meals on Tuesdays from 2-2:30 p.m. and Thursdays. To get started, families must provide the child’s name and birthdate to receive a “grab-and-go card” to pick up a meal. Adults can pick up meals for children without a child present.

“We know this is a difficult time for all children and families in San Francisco. While schools provide children with education and social and emotional support, they are also centers of the community. By providing free meals to all children in the community, we hope to lessen the burden on San Francisco families during this difficult time,” said Superintendent Dr. Vincent Matthews.

This program was created after the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced a policy allowing for school districts to provide free meals for all children 18 and under through June 2021.

The District’s website, sfusd.edu/schoolfood, provides a map of locations, holiday schedule changes, and more information.

The following locations are open every Thursday*:

A.P. Giannini Middle School, 3151 Ortega St, 2-3:30 p.m.

Bret Harte Elementary, 1035 Gilman Ave, 2-3:30 p.m.

Brown Middle School, 2055 Silver Ave, 2-4 p.m.

Carver Elementary, 1360 Oakdale Ave, 2-3:30 p.m.

Carmichael K-8, 375 7th St, 2-3:30 p.m.

Chavez Elementary, 825 Shotwell St, 2-3:30 p.m.

Denman Middle School, 241 Oneida Ave, 2-3:30 p.m.

El Dorado Elementary, 70 Delta St, 2-3:30 p.m.

June Jordan High School, 325 La Grande Ave, 2-3:30 p.m.

Lau Elementary, 950 Clay St, 2-4 p.m.

Lick Middle School, 1220 Noe St, 2-3:30 p.m.

Lincoln High School, 2162 24th Ave, 2-3:30 p.m.

Longfellow Elementary, 755 Morse St, 2-3:30 p.m.

Mission High School, 3750 18th St, 2-4 p.m.

Roosevelt Middle School, 460 Arguello Blvd, 2-3:30 p.m.

Rosa Parks Elementary, 1501 O’Farrell St, 2-3:30 p.m.

SF International High School, 655 De Haro St, 2-3:30 p.m.

Washington High School, 600 32nd Ave, 2-3:30 p.m.

*Holiday schedule changes: Closed Dec. 17, open Dec. 18. Closed Dec. 24 and 31. Closed Jan. 7, open Jan. 8. Closed Jan. 21, open Jan. 22. See sfusd.edu/schoolfood for schedule.

