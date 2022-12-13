The San Francisco Board of Education has earmarked $8.8 million to fix its payroll system issues. The more than 400 teacher and staff vacancies make it possible.
The district saved $1.1 million this academic year — $600,000 in fiscal quarter one, and $500,000 in quarter two — due to understaffing. These savings will go toward employing more payroll specialists to tackle the problems caused by EMPowerSF, a $14 million system that has failed to pay thousands of SFUSD employees since its rollout in January. The teacher’s union, which represents 6,500 SFUSD employees, is in daily communication with the district regarding the payroll issues. Between March and last week, teachers have staged walkouts, sickouts and sleep-ins demanding action.
At a Dec. 8 meeting, board members unanimously approved an amendment to the contract with Alvarez & Marsal (A&M), the firm retained to address payroll issues, which will double the number of staff working at its newly formed “command center.” It will also increase contract costs, from $6 million to $8.8 million.
The command center comprises both A&M employees and about 20 reassigned SFUSD staff members. According to a press release from the district, the team worked “through the Thanksgiving holiday” to resolve payroll issues.
The command center has closed 2,270 tickets since the declaration. It reports progress on a week-by-week basis; this week, the district reported that the center has resolved 1,451 out of 9,434 tickets, compared to 292 out of 10,142 last week — improvements are due to added staffing, said superintendent Matt Wayne.
“This contract amendment is necessary for us to maintain our momentum, so that we can minimize the disruption to our staff’s everyday lives,” he said.
The contract expansion may be fixing the payroll system and, ultimately, getting teachers and staff paid; but it might not be possible if the district were fully staffed. Wayne declared a state of emergency over the payroll quagmire on Nov. 7, which helped expedite recovery, but more urgency, and money, was needed to address the thousands of employee help tickets. The district will allocate the $1.1 million saved in unfilled staff positions toward hiring more payroll specialists.
“We continue to not be able to fill vacancies, and we have used some of the salary savings to help bring in this temporary staff,” Wayne said at a Nov. 15 meeting.
Additionally, SFUSD is working with The City to reinstate teacher health benefits.
The City’s Health Services System, not the school district, administers medical benefits for SFUSD employees, which added to the EMPowerSF snafu. Wayne explained that communication between the two systems was compromised, causing some to experience lapses in medical benefits.
The crisis could have been averted, but the district failed to prepare an adequate implementation strategy, or a plan B.
A&M managing director Erin Covington said that implementing a new system during COVID, and in an environment where people are working remotely, is “challenging.”
“It makes it more difficult to clearly define the processes and business requirements that are critical to a successful implementation. COVID had an impact on the ability of the team to come together and define business requirements. A better definition of those requirements should have been in place before the system went live,” she said.
When payroll problems are identified, it is common practice to revert to the old system. SFUSD was unable to do this because those preparations were not adequately made, Covington added. The district didn’t understand how deep and broad the issues were at the time of implementation. And now the payroll problem is worse than anticipated.
“It’s only now that we’re understanding the volume of issues that have occurred since the system went live in January,” she said.
It is clear that the problem goes beyond technicalities, but there is no one person or governing body to place the blame on, said school board commissioner Matt Alexander.
“This was a failure of leadership. We failed our employees, and by doing that we failed our students. It’s not just a technical problem — the fact that we didn’t do the testing, that we didn’t do the preparation, that it took us 10 months to figure out what was going on ... those are leadership failures,” he said.
In the following weeks, the district will assign case managers to employees who are experiencing significant deduction discrepancies or no pay at all, Wayne confirmed in a districtwide announcement. A transparency portal was launched that reports how many employees are affected, the number of help tickets received and closed, and the average number of days it takes to reach resolution. As of Dec. 1, it takes an average of 211 days to resolve an employee help ticket, according to the portal.
“As a district, we will keep our promise to make every staff whole so that they can focus their attention on students and not have to worry about their paychecks,” Wayne said.
A&M will support the district through May 31, 2023, according to the contract.
