where's the money

Teachers from more than 10 San Francisco public schools protest in front of SFUSD’s main office at 555 Franklin St. and blocked traffic on Franklin Street on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022.

The San Francisco Board of Education has earmarked $8.8 million to fix its payroll system issues. The more than 400 teacher and staff vacancies make it possible.

The district saved $1.1 million this academic year — $600,000 in fiscal quarter one, and $500,000 in quarter two — due to understaffing. These savings will go toward employing more payroll specialists to tackle the problems caused by EMPowerSF, a $14 million system that has failed to pay thousands of SFUSD employees since its rollout in January. The teacher’s union, which represents 6,500 SFUSD employees, is in daily communication with the district regarding the payroll issues. Between March and last week, teachers have staged walkouts, sickouts and sleep-ins demanding action.

