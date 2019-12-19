(Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

SFSU evacuated due to bomb threat

San Francisco State University closed its main campus Thursday in response to a bomb threat.

In an email sent to students at 2:18 p.m., university police said no one would be allowed to remain on the main campus. Affected buildings include Humanities, the library, Thornton Hall, Burk Hall, Business, HSS, Fine Arts, SHC, Hensill Hall, Creative Arts, Science, Student Union, Ethnic Studies and Psychology, and the gym

Centennial Village building C was also evacuated, but all other residential buildings will operate as usual.

Many students are completing final exams this week.

Cody McFarland contributed to this report.

Navigation Center for homeless youth planned for District 3

