SFSU employee diagnosed with coronavirus

A San Francisco State University employee has tested positive for novel coronavirus, campus officials said Sunday.

The Department of Public Health confirmed the connection, President Lynn Mahoney said in a campus email Sunday night. The diagnosed employee has not set foot on campus since March 6 and lives off-campus.

Areas the employee frequented will be sanitized, joining public spaces on campus in ongoing cleaning. University officials are reaching out to people who may have had contact with the employee.

SF State canceled in-person classes and will be transitioning to remote instruction through April 5, officials said last week. The Academy of Art, University of California Berkeley and several other universities will also move to remote instruction for the time being, while City College of San Francisco plans to do so for the rest of the semester until further notice.

Cases reached other schools through a parent connection at Lowell High School and Archbishop Riordan High School earlier this month. Last week, four students at Lakeshore Elementary School and seven at Glen Park Elementary School reported respiratory illnesses, although it was not confirmed that they had coronavirus.

In response, San Francisco Unified School District officials closed schools for three weeks starting Monday, which includes the previously scheduled Spring Break. Volunteers will hand out food at 18 sites throughout the city while library and recreation facilities will serve as child care centers.

San Francisco has 40 confirmed cases and issued a shelter in place order on Monday until April 7. Residents will be legally prohibited from leaving their homes except to fulfill basic needs like buying food, while essential businesses like banks will remain open.

The City joins five other Bay Area counties, including San Mateo, Santa Clara, Alameda, Marin, and Contra Costa, in the order.

