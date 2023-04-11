Without a single, unassuming tunnel tucked into a shrubby hillside near Groveland in Tuolumne County, San Francisco’s water supply would be cut off near the source.
Mountain Tunnel is just one stop along our water’s 250-mile journey from the Sierra to the Bay Area, but it’s a key portal for The City’s water supply, regulating flows for our drinking water and The City’s hydroelectric power.
But at more than 100 years old, the tunnel is in desperate need of an upgrade. It’s leaky, cracked and full of debris. In addition, some stretches of the 19-mile passage are inaccessible, requiring water managers to shut off flows and drain one of the system’s 11 reservoirs just to enter the tunnel for maintenance or repairs.
“We were worried the whole thing was going to collapse,” said Katie Miller, the director of water infrastructure programs at the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission. “This is our one conduit for water to San Francisco. If we lose this tunnel and it takes us longer than six months to rebuild, we don’t have enough water locally” stored to support the SFPUC’s 2.7 million customers, she said.
That’s why the SFPUC is investing $238 million in rehabilitating the Mountain Tunnel. “We want to extend it another 100 years,” said Randy Anderson, a project manager overseeing the rehabilitation project at the SFPUC. “This is high-quality water. It is probably the best in the nation, but we want to get it better and not have any groundwater intrusion coming inside.”
Flow — consistent, even pressured flow — is what water managers say will keep the tunnel humming for another century. It’s why on a recent April afternoon, Anderson proudly showed off the newest addition to the tunnel project: a cavernous pit overlooking Priest Reservoir.
“You could fit a 15-story building in this,” he said, pointing down the disorientingly deep shaft. To the untrained eye, this gaping concrete hole doesn’t look like much. But, to Anderson, it’s “the key to the water we drink,” he said.
Called the flow control facility shaft, this hole will eventually host a massive valving system eliminating the need to drain Priest Reservoir each time the SFPUC shuts down the tunnel for maintenance.
It’s “kind of like a spigot that they can open, let the water come out ... and keep nice pressure inside the tunnel,” said Anderson. “And that will help to minimize the lining deterioration.”
The Mountain Tunnel project is one way the SFPUC is shoring up its system against the intensifying impacts of a warming world. California has always lurched between wet and dry periods, but climate change is supercharging these cycles of boom and bust, evidenced by this year’s soaking wet winter that followed the three driest years on record.
“With climate change, we will still have droughts and these crazy rain events, but there’ll be less snow, and it will melt faster. So we’re going to get it all in March and April,” said Miller. “That’s something we’re all grappling with.”
Though the recent parade of punishing storms largely replenished California’s thirsty reservoirs and blanketed the Sierra with a record-breaking snowpack, it drenched the parched state with more water than its infrastructure could handle, bursting levees and flooding towns.
As the warmer spring and summer months approach, water managers are apprehensive about how all that snowmelt will translate downstream. “What we’re really concerned about now is flood protection because if the snow melts too fast, it’s all going to come down all at once,” said Miller.
Right now, about 1.4 million acre-feet of frozen water sits above the Tuolumne River watershed, noted Chris Graham, water operations and maintenance manager at the SFPUC. That’s equivalent to 117 billion gallons. “It’s a lot of water,” Graham said. “We’re going to be releasing a ton.”
Because storage is hard to come by in California, only a fraction of the water can be stored as insurance against future drought, said Miller.
“Hetch Hetchy is full, so they have to displace (the equivalent of Hetch Hetchy’s total storage capacity) four times,” she said. “We’ll probably drink a fifth of that. So four-fifths of that will go down the river — which is great for the fish.”
But it’s not such great news for the SFPUC and its ability to manage water resources in a hotter, drier future. Despite the upgrades that will help regulate flows downstream, Mountain Tunnel remains a vestige of a water system built over a century ago — one that relied on a climate that no longer exists.
Built in the 1920s with scant safety codes and sticks of dynamite, Mountain Tunnel is inextricably linked to its reliance on a robust annual snowpack. But recent studies have shown that the Sierra Nevada snowpack, which supplies one third of the state’s total water, is at risk of disappearing in 25 years if global warming continues unchecked.
The Mountain Tunnel project is also an example of the difficult trade-offs water managers must make when balancing the need to rapidly upgrade existing infrastructure with the overall cost burden on ratepayers.
Miller concedes that the long-term solution for San Francisco’s water is finding alternative water supplies. The future is “water reuse, recycled water, conservation, trying to do more with what we already have,” she said.
But that’s easier said than done. Water recycling and desalination projects are exorbitantly expensive and energy intensive. And because of that, the SFPUC needs to work within the system that already exists.
“This is a much more cost-effective project if you look at the benefit per drop of water,” she said, gesturing to the dark and damp interior of Mountain Tunnel, her voice barely audible above the din of the ventilation system.
“We’ve got more work to do than we could possibly afford,” said Miller. “But we’ve got to get this critical work done so we can keep providing reliable water to people.”