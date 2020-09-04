SFPUC COVID-19 discount on water, sewer, electric bills extended through 2020

The San Francisco Public Utilities Commission on Friday announced the extension of its Emergency Residential Assistance Program — an initiative designed to “help residential customers struggling to pay their water, sewer and Hetch Hetchy power bills during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The Emergency Residential Customer Assistance Program, initially set to expire Friday, will now extend through the end of the year.

According to Will Reisman, an SFPUC spokesperson, the program provides residential customers up to 35 percent off utility bills.

“Since it launched, more than 6,000 residents have benefited from the program, saving a monthly average of $53 off their water and sewer costs,” Reisman said in a statement.

In order to qualify for the money saving program, applicants must: be a residential customer seeking a discount for their residence who has experienced a loss of income related to COVID-19 or the shelter-in-place order and experienced a financial hardship such as difficulty paying their water bill.

“We all want to see the end of this pandemic, but the truth is, we don’t know when things will return to a sense of normalcy,” said SFPUC General Manager Harlan L. Kelly, Jr. “With that in mind, we need to extend our financial assistance programs that help our families and residents. We have already seen thousands of families embrace this program and we know there are still more out there that could use our help. We want our customers to know that we are there for them during these difficult times.”

