SFPD to have ‘robust’ security at Outside Lands, chief says following mass shootings

In light of the recent mass shootings, Police Chief Bill Scott ensured the public late Wednesday that police will have a “robust” presence at the upcoming Outside Lands music festival in San Francisco.

With three killed and 13 injured at a food festival as close to home as Gilroy, Scott said people have been asking a lot of questions about security for the annual event at Golden Gate Park.

“This planning process has been in the works for quite some time,” Scott told the Police Commission. “We are robustly deployed this weekend. We will have officers highly visible.”

Thousands of people have attended the outdoor festival every year since 2008 without major incident. This year’s three-day event begins Friday.

Scott plans to join Mayor London Breed, neighborhood Supervisor Sandra Fewer and event organizers at a press conference Thursday afternoon to provide further information about security plans.

“We want everybody to come out, have a good time, enjoy themselves and we will take care of the security,” Scott said.

