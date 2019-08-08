SFPD to have ‘robust’ security at Outside Lands, chief says following mass shootings

Scott: ‘We will have officers highly visible’

In light of the recent mass shootings, Police Chief Bill Scott ensured the public late Wednesday that police will have a “robust” presence at the upcoming Outside Lands music festival in San Francisco.

With three killed and 13 injured at a food festival as close to home as Gilroy, Scott said people have been asking a lot of questions about security for the annual event at Golden Gate Park.

“This planning process has been in the works for quite some time,” Scott told the Police Commission. “We are robustly deployed this weekend. We will have officers highly visible.”

Thousands of people have attended the outdoor festival every year since 2008 without major incident. This year’s three-day event begins Friday.

Scott plans to join Mayor London Breed, neighborhood Supervisor Sandra Fewer and event organizers at a press conference Thursday afternoon to provide further information about security plans.

“We want everybody to come out, have a good time, enjoy themselves and we will take care of the security,” Scott said.

mbarba@sfexaminer.com

Previous story
Hit-and-run driver strikes motorcyclist in SoMa
Next story
One of only two candidates pulls out of SF sheriff race

Just Posted

State legislation could give school district more leverage against charter schools

SFUSD officials hoping to increase oversight over schools operating within city boundaries

Outside Lands becomes first SF event to get permit for legal sales and consumption of cannabis

San Francisco hit a major cannabis milestone Wednesday when the Outside Lands… Continue reading

Treasure Island charter school opens new dorm for students in need of a home

Life Learning Academy gives students with troubled academic histories a second chance

19th Hardly Strictly Bluegrass announces Robert Plant, Emmylou Harris, Mary Gauthier, Yola

Mandolin Orange, Flor De Toloache, Whiskerman, Pimps of Joytime, Kurt Vile & The Violators, Wild Reeds also appear

One of only two candidates pulls out of SF sheriff race

Lt. Ron Terry out of contest to replace Sheriff Vicki Hennessy

Most Read