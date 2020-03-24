SFPD sergeant assigned to Hall of Justice tests positive for coronavirus

A San Francisco police sergeant assigned to the Special Victims Unit has tested positive for coronavirus after going home from work with flu-like symptoms.

Police Chief Bill Scott revealed the test results in an email to officers Tuesday obtained by the San Francisco Examiner. Scott said the sergeant’s partner at SVU is also “feeling unwell and is self-quarantining.”

“For weeks, we all have been closely watching the news about the spread of coronavirus,” Scott said. “It was inevitable that at some point our members would be directly affected by the spread of the virus.”

Scott said the officer went home feeling sick on Friday, notified a supervisor and underwent testing. The officer did not go to work Monday and notified the San Francisco Police Department of the results on Tuesday.

“We immediately informed SVU’s Hall of Justice office members and closed the office to organize deep cleanign services for the workspace and SVU vehicles,” Scott said.

This story will be updated.

mbarba@sfexaminer.com

Crime

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.

Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/