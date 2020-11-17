Courtesy SFPD

SFPD seeks suspect in hit and run of 90-year-old pedestrian

Woman clings to life after Diamond Heights collision

San Francisco police released a surveillance still Tuesday of a suspected hit-and-run driver who allegedly struck a 90-year-old pedestrian in Diamond Heights.

The elderly woman was seriously injured last Wednesday when the motorcyclist hit her as she crossed the street at Diamond Heights Boulevard and Duncan Street, police said.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police are asking for help identifying the motorcyclist seen in the image. Investigators are also seeking witnesses and additional surveillance images.

Tipsters may remain anonymous and can reach police at (415) 575-4444 or text TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.”

