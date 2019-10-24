Victim seriously injured in shooting across from Lowell High School

Campus briefly locked down; no threat to students

One person was seriously injured Thursday afternoon in a shooting across the street from Lowell High School, according to authorities.

The victim was shot at a house across from the school near 26th Avenue and Eucalyptus Drive at around 2:07 p.m., police said.

The person was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

School officials locked down the campuses of Lowell High School and Lakeshore Elementary School as a precaution, police said.

Police have since determined that the shooting was not related to either school.

Laura Dudnick, a spokesperson for the San Francisco Unified School District, confirmed that the incident did not involve Lowell High School.

“The school was placed on lockout for 10 minutes as a precaution,” Dudnick said. “There is no threat to the school and all students are safe. The school day is continuing with regular operations.”

The schools are located near Lake Merced.

Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez contributed to this report.