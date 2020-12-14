Dacari Spiers speaks alongside his attorneys at a news conference at City Hall on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Dacari Spiers speaks alongside his attorneys at a news conference at City Hall on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

SFPD officer charged with assault for alleged baton beating

A San Francisco police officer has been charged with assault and battery for allegedly beating a man with a baton in Fisherman’s Wharf last October, District Attorney Chesa Boudin announced Monday.

Dacari Spiers, 32, was on a date with his girlfriend near Pier 39 when Officer Terrance Stangel of the San Francisco Police Department allegedly broke his wrist and leg, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Stangel and his partner were responding to a report of a man assaulting a woman near Powell and Beach street when they reportedly confronted Spiers and his girlfriend.

While an attorney for the officers previously said they interrupted a “dangerous” domestic violence situation in which Spiers allegedly put his hands around his girlfriend’s neck, prosecutors said the officers “did not observe any physical violence or unlawful conduct by either of them.”

Boudin called the case an example of “an officer unnecessarily escalating a situation and then violently beating a Black man whom he had no legal basis to even arrest.”

“Officers who not only fail to promote safety but actively harm others must — and in my administration will — be held accountable,” Boudin said in a statement.

Stangel is facing charges of battery with serious bodily injury, assault with a deadly weapon, assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury and assault under the color of authority.

Stangel is the third San Francisco Police Department officer to face criminal charges in less than a month. Boudin previously charged Officer Christopher Samayoa with manslaughter for fatally shooting a man in 2017, and secured an indictment against Officer Christopher Flores over a 2019 police shooting.

Spiers has filed an excessive force lawsuit against the City and County of San Francisco over the encounter that is still pending.

Attorneys for Spiers accused police of fabricating the story about domestic violence in the lawsuit.

mbarba@sfexaminer.com

Bay Area NewsCrimesan francisco news

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.
Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/
Previous story
Cliff House owners shutting down for good
Next story
Colfax: SF General gets first 2K COVID-19 vaccine doses

Just Posted

Dacari Spiers speaks alongside his attorneys at a news conference at City Hall on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
SFPD officer charged with assault for alleged baton beating

A San Francisco police officer has been charged with assault and battery… Continue reading

(Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Colfax: SF General gets first 2K COVID-19 vaccine doses

Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital on Monday received 2,000 doses of Pfizer’s… Continue reading

New York Electoral College members, Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (L), and Former President Bill Clinton arrive to vote for President and Vice President in the Assembly Chamber at the state Capitol in Albany, New York on December 14, 2020. Joe Biden’s march to the White House — overshadowed by President Donald Trump’s frantic attempts to overturn the US election — was formalized when the Electoral College met to confirm the Democrat’s win. (Hans Pennink/POOL/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)
Biden wins Electoral College to cement victory and rebuff Trump

Mark Niquette Bloomberg News Joe Biden officially clinched the presidency after the… Continue reading

The Office of Community Investment and Infrastructure has about 12,600 units of both market rate and affordable housing remaining to develop in various stages. Of the total, 4,290 are affordable housing units, including 3,000 in the Candlestick Point/Hunters Point Shipyard development. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Affordable housing benefit extension considered for those displaced by redevelopment

‘Certificate of preference’ holders would retain lottery priority for below-market-rate units

The Cliff House restaurant closed in July after trying takeout service in early June because it was losing too much money. The operators now say they are closed for good. (Shutterstock)
Cliff House owners shutting down for good

Longtime operators blame COVID-19 pandemic, failed lease negotiations with National Park Service

Most Read