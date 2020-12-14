SFPD officer charged with assault for alleged baton beating

Dacari Spiers speaks alongside his attorneys at a news conference at City Hall on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

A San Francisco police officer has been charged with assault and battery for allegedly beating a man with a baton in Fisherman’s Wharf last October, District Attorney Chesa Boudin announced Monday.

Dacari Spiers, 32, was on a date with his girlfriend near Pier 39 when Officer Terrance Stangel of the San Francisco Police Department allegedly broke his wrist and leg, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Stangel and his partner were responding to a report of a man assaulting a woman near Powell and Beach street when they reportedly confronted Spiers and his girlfriend.

While an attorney for the officers previously said they interrupted a “dangerous” domestic violence situation in which Spiers allegedly put his hands around his girlfriend’s neck, prosecutors said the officers “did not observe any physical violence or unlawful conduct by either of them.”

Boudin called the case an example of “an officer unnecessarily escalating a situation and then violently beating a Black man whom he had no legal basis to even arrest.”

“Officers who not only fail to promote safety but actively harm others must — and in my administration will — be held accountable,” Boudin said in a statement.

Stangel is facing charges of battery with serious bodily injury, assault with a deadly weapon, assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury and assault under the color of authority.

Stangel is the third San Francisco Police Department officer to face criminal charges in less than a month. Boudin previously charged Officer Christopher Samayoa with manslaughter for fatally shooting a man in 2017, and secured an indictment against Officer Christopher Flores over a 2019 police shooting.

Spiers has filed an excessive force lawsuit against the City and County of San Francisco over the encounter that is still pending.

Attorneys for Spiers accused police of fabricating the story about domestic violence in the lawsuit.

