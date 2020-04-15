SFPD officer arrested on suspicion of domestic violence in San Bruno

K-9 handler is on leave pending an investigation

Offier Simon Chan was arrested by San Bruno police on suspicion of domestic violence and sexual assault. (Courtesy SFPD)

A San Francisco police officer has been arrested on suspicion of domestic violence and sexual assault, authorities confirmed Wednesday.

Simon Chan, a 22-year veteran of the San Francisco Police Department, was placed on unpaid leave April 9 pending an internal investigation, said Sgt. Michael Andraychak, a police spokesperson.

A San Bruno police commander confirmed the arrest and charges Wednesday but did not immediately have further information on the case.

Chan is assigned to the Airport Bureau and has worked as a K-9 handler with the department.

This is a developing story.

