SFPD investigates officer-involved shooting in the Mission

San Francisco police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in the Mission District on Saturday morning, authorities said.

The shooting happened before 9:30 a.m. near 23rd and Mission streets, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

The SFPD has not released information on the incident except to say that a shooting occurred at the intersection.

At least one officer was injured and taken to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital.

S.F. Examiner staff writer Laura Waxmann is reporting from the scene.

This story will be updated.

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.

Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/