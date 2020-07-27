SFPD asking public for help in aggravated assault case

Police are looking for witnesses after an alleged assault that occurred in Dolores Park on July 9 during a “hill bomb” event left a man with life-threatening injuries.

Police said Monday that the victim’s girlfriend, who was with him at the time of the attack, filed a report on July 12, several days after the incident.

She told officers that she and her boyfriend were in the area of 19th and Dolores streets during the “hill bomb” when they had an argument. As she was walking away she turned around just in time to see an unknown suspect punch him in the face. The victim, who police described as a 32-year-old male, fell to the ground and hit his head, losing consciousness and causing life-threatening injuries.

He remains in the hospital, according to police.

Officers arrested 25-year-old Stockton resident Rogelio Lupian Jr. on July 17 in connection with the attack on suspicion of assault by means likely to produce great bodily injury and aggravated battery causing serious bodily injury.

Hill bombing events at Dolores park have drawn criticism from city officials in recent weeks who say they are dangerous and have prompted complaints about increased crime. A 23-year-old cyclist died days after the event due to injuries he sustained from colliding with a skateboarder, and The City quickly responding by installing speed bumps at the bottom of the hill.

Investigators are asking potential witnesses to come forward to help resolve the case, and released a series of photos on Monday depicting individuals who may have information on the incident.

