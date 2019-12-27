(File art)

SFPD arrests four suspects in alleged auto burglaries

Four people were arrested last week in San Francisco who may have burglarized multiple vehicles in the Bay Area, police said Thursday.

Antoine Videau, 29, of San Francisco; 24-year-old Pierre Vines of Vallejo; 21-year-old Delvon Carter of San Francisco and 27-year-old Steven Mitchell of Rodeo were named as the suspects.

Police said the arrests came as a result of a report of an auto burglary in the 5700 block of Geary Boulevard on Dec. 17.

Officers responded at 7:24 p.m. to that location and were told by witnesses that they saw two people taking items from a vehicle through a broken window.

Witnesses said the suspects left the area in a waiting vehicle.

Police said officers determined the items including cellphones,laptops and computers were near Leavenworth and North Point streets.

A description of the suspects’ vehicle was broadcast to police officers in that area. Plainclothes officers found and followed the suspects’ vehicle, and spike strips disabled it at Lombard and Taylor streets.

Officers detained the suspects and searched the vehicle, which apparently also contained passports, bank cards, jewelry, gift cards and medication. Police said the also found four guns when the arrested the suspects.

The vehicle was apparently reported stolen out of Stockton.

Police data through November show that 23,309 thefts from vehicles took place in the city in 2019, down 3 percent from 23,921 in the same period last year.

Shoring up San Francisco’s Ocean Beach
One person injured in North Oakland warehouse hire

