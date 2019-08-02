(Courtesy photo)

SFO bans sale of plastic water bottles

The ban is part of SFO’s Zero Waste initiative

The days of buying water in plastic bottles at SFO are numbered.

Shops, eateries and airline lounges an Francisco International Airport will no longer be allowed to provide or sell water in single-use plastic bottles as of Aug. 20, the airport said via Twitter on Friday.

The ban is part of SFO’s Zero Waste initiative. Travelers will be able to fill their own bottles at the airport’s 100 hydration stations, and stores can still provide or sell empty reuseable bottles or prefilled recyclable aluminum and glass or BPI-certified compostable water bottles, the airport said in its official @flySFO Twitter account.

“Have you heard? We’re ditching the disposables!” the airport tweeted.

