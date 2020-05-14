SFMTA to increase service on some lines, restore 9R San Bruno Rapid service

A Muni 9-San Bruno bus heads up San Bruno Avenue in the Portola District on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency announced Thursday that it will soon relaunch the 9R San Bruno Rapid line and increase the frequency of a number of other lines in operation during the coronavirus pandemic.

The agency said that the service increase beginning Saturday is meant to address crowding on the buses so riders can adhere to physical distancing requirements.

“By having buses arrive more frequently on routes experiencing higher passenger volumes, we can provide customers more room to physically distance,” the agency said. “These improvements allow Muni to continue to support essential trips that cannot be made in other ways.”

The agency said it is able to add to service “because our staffing availability has improved, and we have implemented additional bus cleaning programs.”

The service augmentation increases weekday frequencies on seven lines by two to four minutes. Buses will arrive on all lines within 10 minutes or less.

The lines include the 8 Bayshore 14R Mission Rapid, 22 Fillmore, 38R Geary Rapid, 49 Van Ness/Mission, N Bus and T Bus.

Other service improvements include the 14 Mission Owl, which will operate about every 20 minutes, an improvement of about 10 minutes, from 10 pm until 5 am.

Beginning Monday, the agency will restore the 9R San Bruno Rapid to “help alleviate crowding on the 9 San Bruno line and add more frequent service to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital.”

